ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that opposition parties’ leadership was interested in personnel development rather than national development.

In a tweet, the Special Assistant said that opposition of the Inquiry Commission on loans by the opposition at the all party conference(APC) was an excuse to avoid accountability.

The SAPM said that the Opposition wanted to hide the details of the loans taken during their tenures. She said that opposition’s rejection of National Development Council tantamounted to create hurdles in national development.