ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq on Monday said that the opposition came together to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) to get its leadership released from jail.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that opposition was doing politics in the name of its prisoners detained in jail and was trying to undermine the federal budget 2019-20.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz should avoid giving statements against the national interest and concentrate on legislation in favour of the masses.