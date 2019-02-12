Opposition disappointing over govt’ successful talks with IMF: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Tuesday said that the opposition making hue and cry over the government’s attempt to seek the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) assistance to tackle the country’s financial crisis.

Talking to PTV news, she said opposition’s disappointment increasing after the government’s successful negotiations with IMF.

Zartaj Gul said the PTI government was still facing economy crisis due to financial policies of PML-N government.

She said that the incumbent government was making all out efforts to overcome the challenges facing the country.