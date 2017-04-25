Opponents upset by speed, transparency of development projects: CM

LAHORE, April 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that transparency, service, and honesty defined four-year period of the PML-N government.

As compared to the past governments, the PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had completed mega projects at fast track and transparency had also been ensured, he added.

He said the PML-N government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister had given Kissan Package of billions of rupees, price of fertilizers had been reduced, interest-free loans of Rs 100 billion had been given to small farmers, while in the past, loans of billions of rupees were usurped and national resources looted.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N,

here.

He said the Prime Minister had laid the foundation of new peaceful,

prosperous and developed Pakistan during the last four years.

He said that CPEC would also change the destiny of Pakistan, adding that transparency was on its peak as in the past.

He said billions of rupees were misappropriated in contracts by past

rulers while during the PML-N government, savings of billions of rupees

had been made in mega projects.

He said today all projects were being completed in time, transparency was also being ensured and savings were done.

He said some political opponents were irritated by transparency and speed because they knew that their politics would be buried once

and for all with the completion of all development projects.

He said these elements had made conspiracies to stop the journey of progress and development in the country but the well-aware people of Pakistan had foiled their evil designs.

He said those who used to call Metro Bus a “jangla” bus service were forced to launch such project in Peshawar which proved importance and utility of the metro bus project.

He said these were the same elements as had wasted precious time of the nation through sit-ins and lockdown and deprived the people of their province of development and progress.

He said, “We will proceed with our agenda of progress and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with vigour and force.”