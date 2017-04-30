Opponents upset by development in Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, April 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that politics of baseless allegations, agitation and anarchy would not succeed.

Talking to Members of National Assembly, the Chief Minister said people of Pakistan only want progress and resolution of their problems.

Those who were against the progress and development of this nation

were enemies of the country and they just want to achieve their personal agenda and have nothing to do with welfare of the masses, he said.

The former rulers did not pay attention to the problems of people but were involved in looting the national wealth, he added.

The CM said the priorities of former rulers were something else and that was why the problems of masses had increased.

He said ongoing progress and development in the country was a problem for political opponents.

Shehbaz Sharif said politically concious people of Pakistan were disgusted with politics of those against progress and development, adding these so-called politicians were afraid that completion of development projects would bring an end to their negative politics.

He said those involved in lies, corruption and false accusation need

to review their non-political and unethical attitude. The plundering of national wealth by Asif Zardari and lies and baseless allegations of

Imran Khan had injected hopelessness in the masses, he added.

On one hand there were former rulers with lack of vision who worsened

the country’s economy whereas on the other hand there was ‘dharna group’ who tried to spread chaos and anarchy to stop Pakistan’s journey to progress and development. Had the former rulers paid attention to the challenges faced by the people instead of looting, today the situation would be different, he added. The Chief Minister said enlightened people of Pakistan had rejected the negative politics of some political elements, which were opposed to national development and prosperity.

Those who do politics of chaos and agitation had nothing to do with the welfare of people and such entities with the help of sit-ins, lockdowns and negative politics had hampered Pakistan path to progress and development. He said these elements had hatched conspiracies to stop the journey of progress and development in the country but the well-aware people of Pakistan had foiled their evil designs.

The Chief Minister said the enlightened people of Pakistan would reject

these people in the upcoming elections of 2018. He said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was fast moving towards progress and development which was once dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. He said the continuous efforts of PML-N government were bearing fruits. He said the PML-N government had made certain the right and better use of national resources and had set new records of transparency.

Shehbaz Sharif said resources of billions of rupees had been saved

through transparency in the execution of development projects and these funds were being spent on the welfare of masses. He said there was a need of politics of service and not politics of accusation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif real progress and

development was going on in the country and darkness would eventually vanish from this country. The completion of energy projects would end load-shedding in the start of 2018.

The National Assembly Members who called on Chief Minister included Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Raza Hayat Haraj.