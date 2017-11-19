Opponents not to compete PML-N in 2018 elections: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):PML-N senior leaders Asif Kirmani on Sunday said the opponents would not be able to compete with Pakistan Muslim League-N in upcoming 2018 election.

“We will defeat the opponents in the election of 2018 as the preparations for the public meeting is on full swing ,” while talking to private news channel Kirmani mentioned.

He further said opponents had indulged in baseless allegations and conspiracies against ruling party led by PML-N.

Kirmani reiterated the achievements of former prime minister turned Pakistan into a first Islamic nuclear state, strengthened economy and initiated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Kirmani said that Nawaz Sharif reduced load shedding and eliminated terrorism across the country.

The PML-N leader said that Hazara Motorway would be a gift of Nawaz Sharif for the masses of Hazara and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).