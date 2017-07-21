Opponents have no option but to face PMLN in next elections: Talal

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim
League Nawaz Talal Chaudhry on Friday said that opponents
of government have no option for escape and they have to
face PML-N in the next general elections in 2018.
Talking to mediapersons outside the Supreme Court
after Panama Papers case hearing, he said it should be
noted as why the courtroom was so full of opponents of
Nawaz Sharif.
He said it was evident that these people just wanted
the downfall of Nawaz Sharif.
Talal Chaudhry put three questions before the nation
and asked whether it was proved that Prime Minister had been
involved in any corruption, whether it was proved that Prime
Minister misused his office and whether he made money or
assets by misusing his powers.
Two days ago, it was pointed out during the court
proceedings that JIT could not prove the misuse of office
and corruption of the Prime Minister, he added.
He said that the opponents could not prove specific
allegations therefore the Prime Minister was Sadiq and
Ameen.
Talal said the case is not yet over, and it would
finish on the day when terrorism is eliminated, CPEC is
completed and power projects are executed.
