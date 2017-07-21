Opponents have no option but to face PMLN in next elections: Talal

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz Talal Chaudhry on Friday said that opponents

of government have no option for escape and they have to

face PML-N in the next general elections in 2018.

Talking to mediapersons outside the Supreme Court

after Panama Papers case hearing, he said it should be

noted as why the courtroom was so full of opponents of

Nawaz Sharif.

He said it was evident that these people just wanted

the downfall of Nawaz Sharif.

Talal Chaudhry put three questions before the nation

and asked whether it was proved that Prime Minister had been

involved in any corruption, whether it was proved that Prime

Minister misused his office and whether he made money or

assets by misusing his powers.

Two days ago, it was pointed out during the court

proceedings that JIT could not prove the misuse of office

and corruption of the Prime Minister, he added.

He said that the opponents could not prove specific

allegations therefore the Prime Minister was Sadiq and

Ameen.

Talal said the case is not yet over, and it would

finish on the day when terrorism is eliminated, CPEC is

completed and power projects are executed.