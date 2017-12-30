Opponents are afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s popularity: Maryam

LAHORE, Dec 30 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that democratic

leaders always ensure provision of rights to people.

She was addressing a ceremony held in connection with

restoration of lease of land for 1,087 families of Hindu camp.

She said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

took personal interest in ensuring ownership rights to the

affected people.

Maryam Nawaz said that opponents were afraid of Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif’s popularity and alliances were being formed

and dissolved against him.

Those who could not see the faces of each other were

sitting together today, she added.

She said that disqualification of Nawaz Sharif had

strengthened him further, adding that Imran Khan repeatedly

told lies in the court.

The PML-N leader said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was

disqualified only over an “Iqama” after thorough scrutiny of

three generations of Sharif family.

She said that former prime minister fulfilled the promise

of eliminating terrorism and overcoming electricity loadshedding

and establishing a roads and motorways network in the country.

Maryam Nawaz said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif worked day

and night for progress and prosperity of the country.

“The biggest strength of a leader is people,” she said adding

that Nawaz Sharif just focused on the development of the country.

“Will you extend full support to Nawaz Sharif’s Tehreek-e-Adl,”

Maryam asked the audience.

She said that opponents were not popular enough to defeat

the PML-N in elections, and by the grace of Allah Almighty, the

PML-N would win the 2018 general elections.