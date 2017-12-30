Opponents are afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s popularity: Maryam

LAHORE, Dec 30 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that democratic
leaders always ensure provision of rights to people.
She was addressing a ceremony held in connection with
restoration of lease of land for 1,087 families of Hindu camp.
She said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
took personal interest in ensuring ownership rights to the
affected people.
Maryam Nawaz said that opponents were afraid of Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif’s popularity and alliances were being formed
and dissolved against him.
Those who could not see the faces of each other were
sitting together today, she added.
She said that disqualification of Nawaz Sharif had
strengthened him further, adding that Imran Khan repeatedly
told lies in the court.
The PML-N leader said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was
disqualified only over an “Iqama” after thorough scrutiny of
three generations of Sharif family.
She said that former prime minister fulfilled the promise
of eliminating terrorism and overcoming electricity loadshedding
and establishing a roads and motorways network in the country.
Maryam Nawaz said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif worked day
and night for progress and prosperity of the country.
“The biggest strength of a leader is people,” she said adding
that Nawaz Sharif just focused on the development of the country.
“Will you extend full support to Nawaz Sharif’s Tehreek-e-Adl,”
Maryam asked the audience.
She said that opponents were not popular enough to defeat
the PML-N in elections, and by the grace of Allah Almighty, the
PML-N would win the 2018 general elections.
