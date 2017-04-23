Opp parties fearing defeat in general elections 2018: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-
N) MNA Talal Chaudhry Sunday said the opposition parties were
afraid of development-oriented agenda of PML-N and fearing their
defeat in the upcoming general elections 2018.
Talking to a private news channel,he said the government
would complete its tenure and general elections would be held in 2018
as there was no option of early elections.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most popular
leader among the masses and he would continue to serve them, Talal
said.
He said decision of Supreme Court on Panama Papers was in
favour of the Prime Minister and he would also be vindicated from
Joint Investigation Team (JIT).
He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was ready to cooperate with
JIT and he would remain Prime Minister of the country after JIT
investigation.
The MNA said wish of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for the Prime
Minister’s resignation would not be fulfilled as the PM was
elected with the votes of the people.
