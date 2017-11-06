OPF to establish E-Learning schools in abroad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Overseas Pakistanis Foundation has decided to establish equipped

E-learning schools abroad in collaboration with local partners to

address education needs of the children of overseas Pakistanis.

An official source told APP on Monday that regular

outflow of Pakistanis to other countries particularly to GCC countries

have placed increasing demands on the Foundation to set up more

educational institutions in and outside the country which requires

huge amounts of funds.

Moreover, setting up conventional schools abroad also requires OPF to

meet strict criteria laid down by host countries for establishing

schools and recruiting / transporting human resource.

He said that there is always a shortage of quality subject teachers

and the situation is truer in case of OPF institutions located in

remote parts of the country where quality human resource often

migrates to bigger cities in search of better opportunities.

To a question he said that E-Learning Initiative will cope with this

issue by enabling teacher at one particular OPF institution to deliver

lectures to a network of classrooms at other OPF institutions, all

inter-connected with technology.

Students at remote classrooms would still be able to communicate with

the Instructor through audio / video link. E-learning has potential to

bring quality education to undeserved areas of the country.

The project will facilitate learning and improve students’ performance

by increasing the accessibility of quality educational resources to

them. Use of appropriate technological resources will also enable

instructors to enhance their pedagogy and instructional methods.

Through digital resource centers, students will be able to access

instructional materials from their homes also.