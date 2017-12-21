OPF holds seminar on “Reintegration of Returnee Migrant’s Issues and Challenges”

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) on Thursday held an international seminar to discuss innovative ideas and analyze issues and challenges being faced by returnee migrant workers besides suggesting a suitable way forward and giving policy recommendation for reintegration the Pakistani workforce.

The seminar titled “Reintegration of returnee migrant’s issues and challenges” was chaired by Minister of State Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju along with Chairman OPF Barrister Amjad Malik.

The OPF provided the platform to the intellectuals to get the suggestions from students, academicians, international Organizations like ILO, IOM, ICMPD, bureaucrats and international dignitaries.

In the opening remarks, Managing Director OPF Habib Ur Rehman Gillani said that the government is working on the policy formulation of Overseas and Migration.

From time immemorial, he said, people have moved in search of new opportunities and better lives due to several reasons like climate change, demographics, instability, social issues, economic issues, growing inequalities and aspirations for a better future.

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju said “We need effective international cooperation in managing migration to ensure that its benefits are most widely distributed and that human rights of all concerned are properly protected.”

The minister said OPF is working relentlessly, across the globe where Pakistanis are working in close cooperation with our international partners to save lives, provide protection, offer safe and legal pathways for migration and tackle the root causes that force people to leave their homes in first place.

He said currently 8.5 billion Pakistanis are working and residing in different countries around the world. Secretary Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai said overseas Pakistanis are playing an important role in development of their homeland through remittances.

However, he said, these Pakistanis can contribute much more by sending foreign exchange remittances, playing their role is national image building, transfer of technology. “Investment growth is more important and will sustain efforts for overseas Pakistanis for producing tangibles results, but this is not one sided affairs as they have to be given incentives to remove their grievances. We are concerned about various issues being raised by them and working to address these challenges.

Chairman OPF Barrister Amjad Malik said protecting and upholding the fundamental rights and freedoms of all migrants, regardless of their status, has always been the foundation’s priority. He said the foundations was working for setting up overseas Pakistanis advisory council, facilitation desk at various airports, opening courts for 23 places, holding accountability within the organization and implementation of Philippine Models for recruitment in abroad .

On behalf of Federal Ombudsmen of Pakistan Hafiz Ahsan Ahmed appreciated the role of OPF and Ombudsmen for adoption of Philippines model for overseas Pakistani’s.

Commenting on success story of Ombudsmen Hafiz Ahsan shared success story of Syed Tahir Shahbaz which are directly benefit from Federal Ombudsmen’s.

Technical Advisor of ILO from Srilanka spoke on Skype and discussed successful model which the government of Srilanka adopted for integration for overseas workers.

Shehryar Ghazi from International organization for Migration focused on economic reintegration, employability, entrepreneurship support and oversees employability. Usman, a returnee migrant from Libya, shared his success story.