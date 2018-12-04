Operational activities of OGDCL,MOL cause serious environmental hazards for locals

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum Tuesday observed that the operational activities of OGDCL and MOL caused serious environmental hazards for the locals.

The meeting was held under the Convenership of Senator Shamim Afridi in the Office of Commissioner, Kohat. Besides the Convener, Senator Behramand Tangi and Senator Muhammad Taj Afridi also attended the meeting.