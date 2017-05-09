Operation RUF: Huge quantities of arms, ammo recovered

RAWALPINDI, May 09 (APP): As part of the on-going operation Radd ul

Fasaad (RUF), huge quantities of arms, ammunition, explosives, rockets, anti tank mines, detonators and suicide jackets have been recovered from parts of the country including FATA and Punjab.

According to details provided by the Inter Services Public

Relations here on Tuesday, the security forces carried out Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Khyber and South Wazirastan during which they recovered suicide jackets, explosive cylinders, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), anti-tank mines and detonators.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition of various caliber including

Small Machine Guns, pistols, 12.7 & 14.5 mm Rockets were also recovered from an abandoned terrorist compound in village Lalejai and Weshtonai area of South Wazirastan agency.

In Punjab Joint search operations and IBOs were conducted by Punjab

Rangers, police and intelligence agencies. The operations were carried out in Lahore, Attock, Islamabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Shiekhupura, DG Khan, Rahimyar Khan and Rajanpur.

Various suspects were also apprehended along with arms and ammo.