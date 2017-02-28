Operation Radd ul Fasaad achieved positive results: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Director General Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday said

Operation Radd ul Fasaad achieved positive results and army

will continue its role to provide security in the country

with the assistance of other institutions.

Speaking to a private television channel, he said Operation

Radd ul Fasaad was launched to consolidate the gains made in the

earlier operations and to undertake campaign of deweaponisation

and put an end to the facilitators of terrorists as per the spirit

of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The operation has no timeline and it is an operation of

every Pakistani and all institutions, he added.

“We will carry out the operation with the mutual assistance

of other institutions.”

He said, “the name of the operation sends a message that we

as a nation have to get together to counter those who are working

to destabilise Pakistan. We have to bring peace and stability to

Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan had conducted many operations before,

adding earlier operations in Swat, FATA and North Waziristan were

meant to establish writ of the state.

Answering a question about any discrimination while making

arrests, the DG said during the operation, arrests were made across

the board.

“We are Pakistanis first. We are all Pakistanis and we have

to counter the propaganda. The enemies want to exploit the

faultlines in Pakistan.”

He said terrorists act beyond any religion, nationality,

province or sect.

Army will fulfill its responsibility to ensure security

during final of Pakistan Super League (PSL), he told.

Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in previous operations, army

cleared the areas and other institutions carried out development

works including building of roads, hospitals and schools.

The collective effort by people of Pakistan and all

institutions resulted in success in war against terrorism, he

stressed.

To a question, he said, “the timeline of National Action

Plan cannot be made specific. The objective is to ensure peace and

security in Pakistan.”

In reply to another question, the DG ISPR said Afghanistan

remained a battleground of different powers, adding due to

operations in Pakistan the terrorists crossed over to Afghanistan

and reorganized and regrouped.

The recent incidents could not be termed resurgence of

terrorists, he continued.

He said the terrorists had support of enemies of Pakistan

and Radd ul Fasaad will break the connection between terrorists

and their facilitators.

“Terrorism cannot be delinked from outside forces.”

He said steps needed to be taken before reopening of border

with Afghanistan.

Political engagement with Afghanistan was necessary, he said

adding Afghanistan also faced the problem of terrorism and gave

sacrifices.

“We have military to military level coordination with

Afghanistan and there is need to improve Pak-Afghan border

mechanism.”

He said Afghanistan has to take some steps as nobody should

come from the two countries for perpetrating acts of terrorism.

Afghanistan government needed to bring some areas under its

control, he added.

Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said land of Pakistan was not used for

terrorism in Afghanistan.