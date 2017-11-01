Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad: 16 held, weapons, ammunition recovered

RAWALPINDI, Nov 1 (APP)::The Pakistan Rangers Punjab in coordination with the Punjab police and intelligence agencies on Wednesday conducted raids in various cities and apprehended 16 terrorists, their facilitators and smugglers.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement here, the arrests were made during intelligence-based operations (IBOs), patrolling and snap checking in D G Khan, Attock, Islamabad and Lahore as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Huge cache of weapons, ammunition of different calibers, including AK-47 & 7 mm, 4.5 kg explosives, 100 detonators, 200 metres detonating cord and narcotics were also recovered during the raids.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted IBOs in various parts of the South Waziristan Agency and recovered a big quantity of arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosives.