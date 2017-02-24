Operation against terrorists to be taken to its logical conclusion: Abid Sher

SIALKOT, Feb 24 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power, Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Friday that the government would take the Pak armed forces operation aganinst terrorists to its logical conclusion in order to weed out terrorism, and militancy from the country.

He was talking to journalists at Nandipur (Gujranwala) here on Friday.

He said that the government was committed to weeding out terrorism from the country, as the Pakistani nation stands united against the menace.

He said all people of Pakistan were ready to sacrifice their lives while battling against terrorists shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of the country.

The minister strongly condemned the suicide bomb attacks in Peshawar, Sehwan Sharif and Lahore blast and said that terrorists would be crushed with an active cooperation between the people and the law enforcing agencies.

Ch Abid Sher Ali said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and three generations of his family have presented themselves for accountability.

He expressed the hope that the government would get a clean chit in the Panama leaks case.

“We have underwent accountability and now it’s Imran Khan’s turn for an accountability in the sameway,” he added.

People should not let Imran Khan and his companions escape from accountability, he remarked.

Abid Sher asked Imran Khan, and his companions including Jehangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, to come forward and present themselves for accountability.

The minister announced that power load shedding would end in the country in March 2018, saying that terrorism would also be eliminated from Pakistan till 2018 as well.