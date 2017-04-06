Opening ceremony of squash premier league

LAHORE, Apr 6 (APP): The colourful opening ceremony of the 1st FMC

Squash Premier League was held here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada was chief guest on the

occassion while squash legend Jahangir Khan, Gogi Allaudin, PCB Chairman Shaharyar M Khan, Punjab Squash Association (PSA) president Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, secretary Sheraz Saleem, FMC MD Farooq Shahid, PSF secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, PSA secretary Shiraz Saleem said that seven

teams had been featuring in the league, with each team consisting of players of each age group and one female player.

“The participating teams are Servis Stars, FMC Strikers, Diamond Paints

Lions, Treet Falcons, Trust Marwicks and Matrix Tigers.

“It is the first step towards promotion of squash in the country, and we

will conduct this league in each quarter of the year to boost strengthen our physically, mentally and financially. Gradually, we will make this league an international event, in which a great number of foreign players will take place and make it more action-packed,” he added.

Jahangir Khan said that holding such a grand league was his dream, which

was being fulfilled by Punjab Squash Association, which really deserves to be appreciated for this tremendous step. “I am confident that the holding such leagues of international standard will surely help in reviving Pakistan squash and regaining the past glory,” he added.

Shaharyar Khan said that starting such a grand squash league was a commendable step taken by the Punjab Squash Association, which would surely bear fruit in the times to come. “I have witnessed the great era of Hashim Khan, and then Jahangir and Jansher’s, when our squash was on top. Now there is a dire need to pragmatic steps like this league to regain lost squash glory,” he added.