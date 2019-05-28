ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):To celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with the Pakistani community in the United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, will be holding an Open House at their official Residence “Pakistan House” London on Eid Day (as per Regents Park Mosque announcement) from 3:00 p.m to 6:00 pm.

High Commissioner,Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has cordially invited the Pakistani community to attend and celebrate Eid as well as enjoy Pakistani cuisine, a statement of the high Commission issued here today said.