Only peoples representatives have right to rule Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD Oct 03 (APP): Reiterating resolve to strengthening democracy in the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said Pakistan is owned by people of Pakistan and only they have the right to rule it through their elected representatives.

“Answer for those asking to `Do More’ is `No More.’ Enough is enough. This country is owned by its people and only they have the right to rule it,” he said addressing the PML-N General Council meeting that elected Nawaz Sharif as President of the party unopposed for a term of four years.

“The Parliament has done away with the dictatorial clauses in

the Political Parties laws. This is another step towards

strengthening democracy because strong democracy was imperative for strong defence,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

He said more than 200 million people of Pakistan, sacrificed

a lot in the war against terror and to ensure peace, it is their

prerogative to take decisions to make the country economically and politically strong.

Ahsan Iqbal said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is a

symbol of progress for the country and protection to the rights of over 200 million people of Pakistan.

He said Supreme Court is the protector of country’s law and

Constitution and PML-N always believed in rule of law in the

country.

Mentioning to unpopular amendments in the constitution by

dictators, he said a Musharraf like amendment was also made by General Ayub Khan to keep popular leaders away from politics that was done away with by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“Now, the present Parliament has thrown away a discriminatory amendment introduced by Pervez Musharraf to keep away popular leaders from political arena,” he said.

He said those criticizing this amendment must be ware that

such black laws of dictatorial regimes bar popular leaders from politicking. “Today once again Nawaz Sharif is party President and it was the will of the people to see him in active politics.”

Ahsan Iqbal also mentioned to various unpopular laws of

Musharraf regime framed to book popular leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto and many others who once again got elected and returned to the Parliament.

On the opposition shown by PPP on amendment in election

reforms bill 2017, Ahsan Iqbal said it has defied the true legacy of its founder who was a declared champion of democracy.

“We were expecting that the PPP would stand by PML-N on this particular matter, but it was quite disappointing they were raising hue and cry and opposing for nothing”, he added.

Ahsan said workers of PML-N have great respect and affection for Nawaz Sharif not only because of his personality but also for his ideology.

He said making Pakistan as an Asian Tiger in economic arena, ensure rule of law and supremacy of the constitution; and strengthening democracy in the country has always been the basic objective of PML-N.

“By pursuing vision and sagacity of Nawaz Sharif, we have put the country on right path. We have built industries, roads, power plants and ensured employment for the youth through welfare policies”, he added.