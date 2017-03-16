Only favourable decision acceptable to PTI chief: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.

Musadik Malik Thursday said PTI chief Imran Khan only accepted

decisions which were given in his favour as his party was celebrating ECP decision.

If Imran Khan was neat and clean and had committed nothing

unlawful, he should have presented himself for accountability

rather taking plea, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Imran Khan had been asking the Prime Minister to not

take legal immunity in any case but now Imran himself taken plea

in his case in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding

his assets.

He said PTI chief have double standard in every matter as he

had been demanding investigations from Sharif family on Panama

Papers but when it came to a case against him, he declined to

present details or evidences.

Musadik Malik said that Imran Khan took legal benefit and

did not present himself for accountability in ECP.

In the past, he said PTI had been using derogatory language

against ECP, and now decision from the same institution was being

praised by Imran Khan as it was in their favour.

Musadik said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had

complete trust and respect for the state institutions.