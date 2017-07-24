Only education bring positive change in the society: Razina Alam

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Education is the only weapon

which may change minds enabling us to think positively as it is

the utmost requirement to deal with the evils of communities of

society.

Poverty, unemployment, social injustice in a society, gender

discrimination and disparities are major challenges of the society

which should be fought through adopting a joint strategy from pubic

and private institutions.

Chairperson National Commission of Human Development (NCHD),

former Senator Razina Alam Khan made these remarks here on Monday

during Senior Management Meeting (SMM) at its head office Islamabad.

She stated that have successfully piloted `Adult Literacy

Centers Jail Project’ in Sargodha and it remained very fruitful.

Report of the project has been shared with President of Pakistan,

Mamnoon Hussain who had appreciated the efforts of NCHD, said a

news release.

“We are going to expand this project to all the jails of

Pakistan with an aim to make the convicts useful citizens by

imparting literacy along with vocational skill to prisoners to earn

livelihood and respect in the family and society, she viewed”, she

apprised.

These Adult Literacy Centers will act as a rehabilitation

centers for making the convicts a useful entity of the society by

changing their attitudes through education and psychotherapy, she

informed.

Our special focus is women and children, in this context, she

added.

Besides its regular programs NCHD managed to have different

literacy and skill related projects through public-private

partnerships in collaboration with donors and provincial

governments, she added.

These projects dealt with issues such as elimination of

poverty, access to education, establishment of formal and non formal

basic education institutions, mainstreaming of madrassas, setting up

of IT Centers, data collection activities and setting up of Skill

Development Centers, she further added.

She said, NCHD through its Adult Literacy Programme had

imparted literacy skills to 3.84 million illiterates in the country

and 320,000 children are acquiring education in 5,949 Feeder

Schools.

The number of out of school children had recently declined to

22.6 million from 24 million, during the PML-N government, because

of its massive efforts in the field, but they have to achieve the

target of vision 2025 i.e. 90 percent literacy rate and 100 percent

enrollment, she stressed.

“Accelerated Learning Courses with condensed syllabi are the

most beneficial ingredients for 22.6 million Out Of School Children

(OOSC) and 57 million illiterates; which is a challenging factor for

all the stakeholders involved in education, she viewed.

NCHD National Training Institute (NTI) is designing

Accelerated Learning Modules that would provide OOSC a second

chance/ opportunity to take part in educational activities, the NTI

will enhance the capacity of its managers as well in a short time,

she maintained.

We have launched a massive campaign for the enrollment of

those OOSCs and had enrolled 45,800 children to feeder schools in

this year, she observed.

“In past Pakistan was unable to achieve the Education for All

agenda by 2015, but today we all have to act for the cause of

education as it is our religious, social and national

responsibility”, she observed.