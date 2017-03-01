Online ticket of PSL final sold out in few hours

LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP): Online tickets for the March 5 final of the Pakistan Super League sold out in few hours while long queues were

witnessed outside the various branches of the designated Bank in the city.

A web approved by Pakistan Cricket Board authorities put up tickets

for sale on line starting from Rs 500 to Rs 12000 which were sold out in few hours.

The online selling of tickets commenced today, Wednesday morning

and sold out banner was displayed after few hours at the web line.

At the same time the sale of tickets also started in fifteen

branches of the Bank of the Punjab in the city where spectators lined up since dawn.

At some branches law enforcement agencies were deployed to control

the diehard lovers of the game who at some stages lost their patience owing to slow process of issuing the tickets. At Agerton road branch a big strength of ticket buyers instead of buying the tickets at dedicated window forcibly tried to enter the bank premises which forced the bank management to lock down the doors.

“I came early morning to get the ticket and finally I got it”,

said Aamir Nadeem a student of a local college while talking to APP. Another group of students of a local college said they are delighted to have the tickets as they came very early to buy the tickets. Bank managers at different branches told APP that they are selling the tickets according to the policy of the Pakistan Cricket Board. “We got the tickets of Rs 500 in less quantity which were sold out on first come first serve basis”, they continued.