One woman embraced shahadat, another injured by unprovoked Indian firing

RAWALPINDI, Aug 7 (APP): Indian Army Monday resorted to unprovoked

firing along the Line of Control in sectors Khuiratta and Karela and targetted innocent people.

A woman embraced ‘shahadat’ in Sector Karela, while the other one

injured in Sector Khuiratta, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.

Pakistan Army responded effectively and targetted Indian posts, which

had initiated unprovoked firing.