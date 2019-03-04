One who solves Kashmir dispute, may be worthy of Nobel Peace Prize: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said he was not worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, and the person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace and human development in the subcontinent.

