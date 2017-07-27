“One UN” annual report 2016 published

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP): The Annual Report 2016 of United Nation “One

UN” showcases the work of the UN agencies in Pakistan under the delivering as one framework has been piblished.

“This year saw the first crucial step towards supporting the

Government of Pakistan in achieving the 2030 Agenda, whose Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a clear call to transform lives and protect our planet.”

“The Government of Pakistan has embraced the SDGs as Pakistan’s own

Development Goals, and therefore we as a UN team, are supporting the Government to localise these goals, to improve the lives of all Pakistanis and the environment in which they live.”

By delivering together as “One UN” during 2016 we achieved greater

efficiency and greater impact”, said Mr. Neil Buhne, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations in Pakistan, said a press release on Thursday.

According to report UN expanded access to education for 103,000

marginalised children and adolescents – 46% of whom are girls – offered vulnerable youngsters a chance to learn, including through Alternative Learning Programmes.

Improved flood forecasting and early warning capacities in 40 districts bolstered preparedness for millions of people, as did UN support for a new National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy, Management Plan and School Safety Framework.

Increasingly transparent electoral processes were heralded through GIS mapping of polling stations and training for 600,000 polling staff. Promoting women’s participation -as leaders and voters – was fundamental, as was our focus on decentralised governance, migration oversight and urban management.

Legislative landmarks on women’s rights paved the way towards their full economic, social, legal and political participation – from Punjab’s Protection of Women against Violence Bill to Sindh’s Home-Based Workers Policy and Balochistan’s Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act.

Marginalised groups gained a voice through trailblazing networks and collectives, like the Women Lawyers’ Association, Punjab’s Domestic Workers’ Union, Sindh’s Agricultural and Fisheries Union, an HIV Positive Female Network (POFEN) and Gender and Disability Electoral Working Groups.

Expanded access to HIV services improved the lives of people living with HIV -particularly women and transgender individuals. 17,230 people accessed HIV-related services – 30% more than the previous year.

UN agencies worked to tackle the root causes of malnutrition, curbing thousands of cases of stunting across Sindh by training Lady Health Workers, raising awareness and providing specialised nutritious food. Some 2.4 million children and women were reached through the Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) initiative, while 280,530 students – nearly half of whom are girls – experienced better nutrition and

learning outcomes thanks to on-site school feeding.

The return of almost 400,000 Afghan refugees in Pakistan to Afghanistan was facilitated and the UN assisted in the return of 1.5 million people return to their homes in FATA and in getting the services they need to rebuild their lives.

“Our results in 2016 belong to many contributors. On behalf of the UN family in Pakistan, I will like to thank our Government counterparts at all levels, our civil society and development partners, and most of all, the people of Pakistan. As we celebrate our achievements, we reflect on the work that lies ahead. We must continue to work together, placing the maxim of “leave no one behind” at the heart of our sustainable development efforts – for the sake of people, planet and prosperity for all,”

Mr. Neil Buhne added.