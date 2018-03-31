One terrorist killed, two injured in IBO in Baclochistan

RAWALPINDI, Mar 31 (APP):Security Forces conducted intelligence based operation (IBO) in Kabu Mastung,
Balochistan on Saturday on suspected Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)
terrorist hideouts and during exchange of fire one terrorist was killed, while
two were injured.
A soldier also embraced ‘shahadat’ (martyrdom) during exchange of fire, said a statement issued
here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered. In another operation, security
forces conducted IBO in Shararah Algad, North Wazirstan Agency. During the operation
huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including submachine guns, self-propelled
guns, rocket launchers, mortar, light machine guns, rifles, pistols, grenades,
huge quantity of various calibre ammunition and accessories of various weapons were
also recovered.
The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad.
