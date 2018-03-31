One terrorist killed, two injured in IBO in Baclochistan

RAWALPINDI, Mar 31 (APP):Security Forces conducted intelligence based operation (IBO) in Kabu Mastung,

Balochistan on Saturday on suspected Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)

terrorist hideouts and during exchange of fire one terrorist was killed, while

two were injured.

A soldier also embraced ‘shahadat’ (martyrdom) during exchange of fire, said a statement issued

here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered. In another operation, security

forces conducted IBO in Shararah Algad, North Wazirstan Agency. During the operation

huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including submachine guns, self-propelled

guns, rocket launchers, mortar, light machine guns, rifles, pistols, grenades,

huge quantity of various calibre ammunition and accessories of various weapons were

also recovered.

The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad.