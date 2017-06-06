‘One road, one home’ Pakistan’s number 1 highway constructed by Chinese enterprise

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Half century ago, China and Pakistan jointly

built the world famous Karakoram Highway; and meanwhile, the friendship of ‘higher than the mountains, deeper than the sea and sweeter than honey’ was then composed.

Half century later, highway builders from China and Pakistan were

together again to construct the highly-anticipated and largest traffic infrastructure project of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor).

According to Xinhua (Chinese Edition), it has always been Pakistani

people’s dream to construct a highway from Pakistan’s northern city Peshawar to its southern city Karachi.

On May 6, 2016, China Construction Company officially started the

construction of Sukkur-Multan highway. the government of Pakistan called it the number 1 project: both sides Sukkur-Multan highway covered 70% population and 90% GDP of Pakistan.

According to the Chinese news agency, some 1500 Chinese staff and 9000

Pakistani staff, along with 3000 sets of equipment were now busy with Sukkur-Multan highway, and nearly 30% of project had been completed. The dream of Pakistan Iron Brother’s was now coming true.