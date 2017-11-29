One martyred, four injured in I-8 Imambargah firing

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):A man was martyred and four others were injured in a firing incident outside an Imambargah in Sector I-8 here Wednesday evening.

Police sources said that two armed boys opened fire on the worshippers who were coming out of Imambargah, Bab-ul-Ilm after offering Magrib prayers at around 6:45 p.m.

The deceased and injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital ,

the sources added.

Later, the deceased, identified as Syed Hub Dar Hussain Shah was shifted to mortuary for postmortem.

The injured included Syed Ain Zaidi son of Sabbtain Zaidi, Dr. Inayat Khalid son of Hassan Ali, Nadeem Bukhari Razi Shah son of Syed Tariq Hussan Shah and Syed Razvi Haider Zaidi.