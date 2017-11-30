One in 10 medicines in developing countries substandard or falsified: WHO

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 30 (APP):Substandard or fake medicines that fail to prevent and cure disease “and could even cause death” are becoming more and more prevalent, the World Health Organization (WHO), a UN agency, has warned, calling on governments to take urgent actions to tackle this global problem.

“Substandard and falsified medicines particularly affect the most vulnerable communities,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said on Wednesday during the launch of the Global Surveillance and Monitoring System report and a study on the Public health and socioeconomic impact in Geneva.

“These products do nothing but prolong sickness, waste money and erode hope. At worst, they kill, cause serious harm, and fan the flames of drug resistance,” Tedros Adhanom underscored.