`One Belt and One Road’ makes China, Pak linked closely by land and fate: Pak Envoy

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid said that government of Pakistan had started a comprehensive programme by sending its young people to China learning Chinese language and culture, and China is also doing the same for learning each other’s culture.

In an interview with Jingzu Media, quoted by weixing.qq.com (Chinese

Edition) Beijing, the Pakistani envoy said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-the pilot project of `One Belt and One Road’ would see more opportunity of development.

Since Pakistan and China established the diplomatic relationship in

1953, the relationship had already been expanded to various fields such as education, culture, science and technology, economy and trade and so on, he said. Pakistan and China were now working together on CPEC, he added.

Various power projects of CPEC were expected to be completed in 2018, and thus 10,000 megawatt electricity were to be provided. Construction of infrastructures and Gwadar port were also under construction, he said.

When talking about religion, Ambassador Masood Khalid said that all religion taught people how to live peaceful and harmonious coexistence, not violence.