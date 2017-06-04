Once again rain interrupts Pak-India match

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Once again rain interrupted Pakistan

and India’s Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston on Sunday. This time

it was in the second innings as Pakistan was gearing up to chase a

high total of 324 runs. Pakistan was 22 for none in 4.5 overs.

Openers Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad had scored 12 and 7 runs,

respectively.

India have set Pakistan a Duckworth-Lewis-Smith revised target

of 324 to win from 48 overs.