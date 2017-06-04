ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Once again rain interrupted Pakistan
and India’s Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston on Sunday. This time
it was in the second innings as Pakistan was gearing up to chase a
high total of 324 runs. Pakistan was 22 for none in 4.5 overs.
Openers Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad had scored 12 and 7 runs,
respectively.
India have set Pakistan a Duckworth-Lewis-Smith revised target
of 324 to win from 48 overs.
Once again rain interrupts Pak-India match
