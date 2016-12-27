Ombudsman resolved 170,546 cases against electric companies in three years

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): The Federal Ombudsman has resolved

170,546 complaints during the last three years against the Electric

Companies in Pakistan.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar, Sr. Adviser Law/ Registrar,

Federal Ombudsman has said that out of these complaints, majority

were decided in favour of the citizens and in minimum number of

complaints were rejected and decided in favour of these electricity

distribution companies.

He said that most of the complaints were based on

maladministration in over billing and giving new connections.

Khokhar added that only 0.78% complaints were gone in appeals

out of which 0.02% cases were remanded by the President.

He said that the Ombudsman of Pakistan has decided most of the

complaints in 45 days and also tried to provide justice to the

people at their door steps.

He said that the complaints against LESCO 57153, FESC 7627,

GEPCO 4998, HESCO 4334, IESCO 4145, MEPCO 15,807, pESCO 28463 and against K-ELECTRIC 24,820 were registered and resolved.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed further added now the Ombudsman secretariat

has introduced an instant complaints mechanism under which the

complaints officers have been designated by the Ombudsman of

Pakistan in all federal government departments and now the citizens

may register their complaint to their own complaints officer.

If they fail to resolve their issue within 15 days, then the

complaint would also approach to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat for

redressal of their grievances.