Oman’s SalamAir to add flights to Multan, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Oman’s budget airline SalamAir will add Multan and Karachi to its destinations, after the successful launch its flight to Sialkot.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SalamAir Fran‡ois Bouteiller told the Times of Oman

that both cities will be connected with three flights a week and offer connectivity to

Jeddah, Medina, Salalah and Dubai.

SalamAir made its inaugural flight to Sialkot on May 16, while the flight to Multan would be on May 23.

The date of the first flight to Karachi, however, is yet to be decided. “It should be coming very soon,” the CEO said.

Bouteiller also said the market response from Pakistan has been very promising. “We’ve seen good sales activities since the very first day of flight availability on our website and travel agencies portals.” The airline started its commercial operations in January 2017 and is operating a growing fleet of A320 aircraft.

SalamAir has introduced three easy fare options: Light, Friendly and Flexi. Light fares

have been designed for customers who travel light and only require hand baggage.

Next is the Friendly fare, which includes 20 kilogrammes of checked luggage plus 7

kilogrammes of hand baggage. For maximum passenger convenience and value, Flexi,

has all the advantages of the Friendly fare, along with a priority check-in and the

possibility to change flights at no extra cost.

The flight to Sialkot from Muscat will be available on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

and will return the following mornings (Wednesdays, Sundays and Mondays).

The flight to Multan will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from the Muscat

International airport and return the following mornings (Wednesdays, Fridays &

Mondays).