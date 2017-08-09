‘Olympics of photography’ opens in Shandong

BEIJING, Aug 9 (APP): More than 300 photographers from 42 different

countries and regions including Pakistan gathered in Jinan, capital of East China’s Shandong province for the opening ceremony of the 5th FIAP Photo Meeting.

Often nicknamed the “Olympics of photography”, the FIAP Photo Meeting is

one of the flagship events in world photography, hosted by the FIAP (International Federation of Photographic Art), a global photography body, according to official sources here on Wednesday.

This year is the first time the world-renowned event has been hosted in

China. The 2017 edition of the meeting is supported by UNESCO China, and jointly hosted by the FIAP, Shandong Tourism Development Committee, Shandong Provincial Department of Culture, and the Shandong International Culture Exchange Center.

The week-long meeting will feature a packed programme of events,

including international conferences, photography exhibitions and academic exchanges.

The FIAP Photo Meeting has previously been held in Italy, Greece,

Indonesia and Cuba and has become a vital platform for displaying regional culture and promoting international exchanges.

This year’s event is being attended by 330 well-known photographers from

countries including the United States, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, Kuwait, New Zealand, South Korea, Indonesia, Pakistan, Poland and Argentina.

The photographers will tour eight cities in Shandong during their trip,

in a bid to capture the “essence” of the host province.