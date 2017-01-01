Olympians to inaugurate KP Inter-District Hockey Championship on Jan 12: Tariq Hayat

PESHAWAR, Jan 1 (APP): Hockey Olympians will inaugurate Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Hockey Championship on January 12, 2017

at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium here.

President KP Tariq Hayat while talking to media men here

on Sunday said that Hockey Olympians will be invited to Peshawar

to inaugurate the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District

Under-16 Boys Hockey Championship.

He said Hockey Olympians and legendries Islahuddin Sadique, Sami

Ullah, Iftikhar Sayed, Manzoor Ul Hassan, Shehnaz Sheikh, Rashid Ul

Hassan, Salim Nazim, Iqbal Bali, Usman Sheikh, Olympian Hassan Sardar, Hanif Khan and Musaddiq Hussain will be received at the entrance of Qayyum Sports Complex for which all arrangements have already been made.

The Olympians will be received and garland before taking to the Lala

Ayub Hockey Stadium. The players of all the participating 13 districts will be arriving on January 11. Besides inaugurating the Championship, the Olympian would see the matches of the Championship and would give tips to the upcoming players.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on January 12

at 3 pm. Tariq Hayat said that during the Championship prominent Sports organizers, World Champions Qamar Zaman and Jansher Khan, KP Sports Minister Mehmood Khan, Director Sports PAF Sports Control Committee Group Captain Asghar Awan, represented from various associations affiliated with the KP Olympic Association, Director General Sports KP Rashida Ghaznavi, representatives from the print and electronic media, people from

different walk of life, would also be invited to witness the colourful opening ceremony.

He said a total of 35 probables would be short-listed for the camp

to be organized at a same venue wherein KP Hockey Academy coaches Yasir Islam and Zia Binori would impart training and coaching. He said World Elite Panel Hockey Umpire Faiz Muhammad Faizi will act as Umpire Manager as well. During the Championship refreshers courses would also be imparted with Umpire Clinic headed by Faiz Muhammad Faizi. One umpire from each of the region would be invited to attend the Umpiring Clinic.

He said Secretary KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah is nominated as organizing secretary of the Championship. Said of PAF will act as Tournament Director (TD) and Ayaz Khan and Hidayat Ullah, the Secretary and President of Peshawar District Hockey Association would assist him. Malik Zahir (Nowshera), Tehsin Ullah (Charsadda), Manzoor Ahmad (Kohat), Fayyaz (Mardan), Bakhtiar Khan and Master Khan (Peshawar), Aamir Hamza, Haroon Rashid, Absar Ali will be act as umpires along with one umpire each from every participating district.

It is mandatory to have one team at Under-16 level. With this we can

improve hockey at grassroots level, he added. He said arrangements for the successful holding of the Championship at Under-16 level have been kicked off and hopefully like KP Regional Inter-Club Hockey Championship, KP Inter-District Under-16 Boys Hockey Championship would also be organized in befitting manners.