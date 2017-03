RAWALPINDI, March 12 (APP): Indian troops have carried out unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LOC)

in Chirikot sector targeting civil population of Chaffar village.

Due to unprovoked Indian firing, a 60-year man and a 15-year girl were injured, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release here on Sunday stated.

Both the injured were evacuated to Civil Hospital Abbaspur.

Pakistani troops effectively responded to the Indian firing.