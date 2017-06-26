Oil-tanker fire tragedy to be completely probed: PM

AHMADPUR SHARQIA, June 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif on Monday said it has been decided to hold an in-

depth inquiry into the oil-tanker fire tragedy, which caused

loss of precious human lives.

“We have to look into what was the condition of that

truck (tanker)?….We will not let this incident go ignored

[without reaching any conclusion],” he said while speaking

to the affectees of tragic incident here.

The Prime Minister, while expressing his deep grief over

the tragic incident, however, regretted the “inappropriate”

attitude of some politicians on television.

“Yesterday, some people did politics on television. It

is inappropriate. There should be no politics for politics on

such tragic occasions, when we should console the injured and

affected,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister agreed with the view of Chief

Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif that illiteracy and

poverty lead to such accidents.

He said the government was doing all to improve economy,

realize development, boost agriculture, check energy shortages

and move the wheels of industry, so as to curb unemployment.

The Prime Minister said the moment he heard about the

tragic tanker-fire incident, he directed the Chief Minister

Punjab to immediately reach Bahawalpur and supervise the

rescue and relief efforts.

Nawaz Sharif, who cut-short his visit to London and

reached Bahawalpur this morning, said he visited the Victoria

Hospital and enquired after the health of those injured by

the incident.

The Prime Minister said he gave away the cheques of

Rs. one million each to the injured, adding, Rs. 2 million

each were being given as compensation to the families of

those who lost their lives.

“No amount can be the compensation of a life which is

very precious, but can support the affected people,” he

added.

The Prime Minister on this occasion also told the people

that during his visit to Victoria Hospital, he met an injured

youth, who despite being critically injured, expressed his

pleasure over meeting with him and asked for job.

Similarly another injured youth said he desired to meet

him (Nawaz Sharif), the Prime Minister said and added, “This

really touched my heart and I prayed for their health and

life.”

The Prime Minister on this occasion said the government

will provide jobs to such injured people, after they get

recovered, and to people of affected families.

Nawaz Sharif said he or Chief Minister Punjab had not

done any favour by visiting the area and meeting the affected

people, as it was their duty.

“This Eid has turned into a day of grief for us and the

whole nation,” he said, adding they would continue to fulfil

their responsibilities with full commitment.

He also prayed for the departed souls, courage for the

affected famililies and early recovery of the injured.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif while

speaking on the occasion said the Prime Minister, who was

scheduled to have his medical tests in London, cut short

his visit and reached Bahawalpur to express solidarity

with the people, as he loved his people.

He also gave a brief account of how he immediately

reached Bahawalpur and supervised the rescue and relief

efforts after the tragic oil-taker fire incident.

The Punjab Chief Minister said it was an unprecedented

collective effort by all institutions including army,

provincial government and the local administration.

He said a number of critically injured had been shifted

to Multan, where the Punjab government had established a state

of the art burn center, while others were being shifted to

burn centers in Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif said Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory

had started its work to identify the bodies with the DNA

tests. However, due to hot weather, the bodies were being

buried after proper tagging, he added.