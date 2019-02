ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday announced that an oil refinery worth billions of US dollars would be set up in Gwadar linking the development with the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan.The country would get a record investment due to upcoming visit of Saudi crown prince who was scheduled to reach Islamabad next Saturday on a two-day visit, a press statement said.