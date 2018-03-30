OICCI members keen to expand their businesses in Pakistan: Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Mar 30 (APP):Successful economic policies of the government has significantly restored confidence of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) members on opportunities available in the country, said Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair here on Friday.

“OICCI members have serious and thoughtful plans to expand their businesses in Pakistan reflecting their confidence on the economic steps taken by the government,” he said addressing a ceremony arranged by Corporate Pakistan Group and Nutshell to congratulate Kimihide Ando, head of Mitsubishi Corporation Pakistan on conferment of Sitara i Imtiaz.

Sindh governor said those who kept faith in Pakistan in its troubled times are the true friends of country and Mr.Kimihide Ando is one of them.

“I am proud to have recommended for the award as he thoroughly deserves it,” he said emphasizing that services of Ando could not simply be explained in words.

“He has been a remarkable ambassador of Pakistan not only in Japan but also in other countries and conferment of Sitara i Imtiaz is to recognize his immense work for the country,” said Sindh Governor.

In particular context of Karachi, he said it was important to restore and maintain law and order situation in the commercial hub of the country hence federal government took into confidence all

stakeholders and initiated the much needed operation.

Referring to CPEC, Muhammad Zubair said it was not against any country and companies from across the globe can benefit from it.

Kimihide Ando on the occasion said he considered Pakistan as his second home due to love and affection shown to him by the people of Pakistan.

The event was also addressed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Vice President of Pak-Japan Business Council, Kaleem Farooqui and Azfar Ahsan, head of CPG.

The ceremony was also graced by Consul General of Japan, Toshikazu Isomura.