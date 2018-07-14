OIC strongly condemns terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the suicide attack on elections campaign rally in Balochistan.

OIC secretary general Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen extended his solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and urged the concerned authorities to take all possible actions to bring the perpetrators of the heinous action to justice, a press release on Saturday said.

The OIC secretary general, who was saddened by the attack, offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Pakistan and wished quick recovery to the injured people.

He also reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism and extremism.