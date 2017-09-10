OIC states commit enhancing capabilities in S&T; launch joint research initiatives

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sep 10 (APP): The member states of

the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Sunday resolved

to enhance their collective capabilities in the field of

science and technology, besides launching joint research

projects, particularly in the modern sciences.

Around 56 representatives from OIC states gathered here

Sunday in the first OIC Summit on Science and technology

hosted by Kazakhstan here which followed the adoption of

`Astana Declaration’ containing various commitments by the

member states to alleviate poverty from their countries,

enhance education budget and strive to achieve the goals set

forth in OIC 2025 Plan of Action and the UN Sustainable

Development Goals 2030.

The OIC members emphasized their commitment to make

science and technology their cherished goal in this century.

They thanked Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for hosting

the first OIC Summit and congratulate the country on the

successful holding of the International “Astana EXPO 2017” a

specialized exhibition, aimed at showcasing innovative

technologies in the field of renewable energy and highlighting

the importance of introducing advance alternative energy-

saving technologies by developing countries.

The OIC also appreciated the stewardship of President

Mamnoon Hussain, also Chairman of COMSTECH in furthering the

goals of COMSTECH to the benefit of the member states by

strengthening scientific and technological cooperation among

the member states.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the principles and

objectives enshrined in the OIC Charter and agreed

to individually and collectively pursue cooperation among our

countries for sustainable development of our peoples, and to

confront the societal challenges of the 21st Century.

The leaders of the Islamic world resolved to eradicate

extreme poverty from their society including poverty of the

mind, and to bring forth the creative and innovative strengths

of all our peoples, being mindful of the disruptive nature of

modern science and its emerging relationship with society in

the 21st Century.

Committing to make knowledge and its application an

essential feature of the way we live and work and take

important decisions, they acknowledge the need to increase the

investment in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

They stressed the need to create a complete and well

integrated enabling ecosystem that inter-alia include

incentives for all stakeholders and urged the OIC member

states to work for the development, review and implementation

of STI policies, programs and action plans at sub-regional and

national levels.

The OIC states agree to take necessary measures for the

practical implementation of the recommendations of OIC S&T

Agenda 2026.In this regard they urged all member states to

prepare joint programs and proposals, through active

consultation with leading academics, scientists and

technologists,

The leaders resolved to reach the goals of OIC S&T

Agenda 2026 through a focused series of initiatives and

programs in education, skills development, basic and applied

sciences, and big science. They also underscored the need of

further strengthening the culture of education and science,

especially for youth and women, in the Islamic world.

“We encourage member states to make universities and

other institutions of higher learning, particularly scientific

research institutions, as centers of excellence so that they

can play an effective role in developing within the society a

culture of inquiry, intellectual pursuit and merit,” the

declaration said.

The OIC members pledged to increase the allocation of

funding on development of education, science, health and water

to achieve the goals set forth in OIC 2025: Plan of Action and

the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 2030).

They called for promoting and supporting collaborative

research programs in the field of agriculture, food security,

conservation of eco-systems, including the fight against

drought, desertification, effective management of water

resources and others.

The OIC Summit called for reviewing the security of

digital content by examining and harmonizing existing laws,

policies and response related to cyber-security in the member

states, keeping in mind its profound implications for all

affairs of state and the emergence of meta-data.

They appreciated the launch of Science, Technology and

Innovation Fund by the IDB and requested the Chairman of

COMSTECH in cooperation with the OIC Secretary General to put

in place institutional mechanisms for effective overseeing of

the implementation of OIC S&T Agenda 2026.

The House welcomed the offer of the Government of

Uzbekistan to host the Second OIC Summit on Science and

Technology in Uzbekistan.