OIC Secretary General invites Afghans to engage in King Salman’s call for rifts to be healed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen Tuesday called on Afghanistan’s government, and all Afghani community, to engage in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ call for the Afghans to reconcile and bond together for a safe and stable future for the country.

The OIC Secretary General was speaking at the opening session of a two-day International Ulema Conference for Peace and Security in Afghanistan that kicked off in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 10, and will continue through July 11 in Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

The Conference was being hosted by Saudi Arabia in collaboration with OIC, a message received here from Jeddah said.

The OIC Secretary General expressed grateful appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, may Allah grant him long life, and to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the tremendous effort put in to so admirably organize this very important event.

In addition, Dr Al-Othaimeen pointed out that the conference’s objective was to ensure peace and stability prevail in Afghanistan, explaining that it was a condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.

He was confident that the conference will help facilitate national reconciliation and put an end to all terrorist and extremist acts, which he blamed as contrary to the teachings of Islam.

He went on to describe the Conference as a platform bringing together Muslim scholars to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Speakers also included Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh.

He pointed out to the keen interest and commitment by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to see Afghanistan a peaceful, secure and stable country.

To this end, he stressed, Muslim scholars have the responsibility to correct misconceptions, help mend fences and sensitise the entire Afghan community to the importance of obeying and assisting their rulers and governors and eschewing strife.

For his part, Afghanistan’s Ulema Council Chief Sheikhul Hadith Mawlawi Qiamuddin Kashaf conveyed thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for Saudi Arabia’s longstanding support to the Afghani people, expressing hope the conference will help bring the country back to peace, security and stability.

The people of Afghanistan set great store by this event, he added.

The opening session also featured a statement by religious lecturer and al-Haram al-Sharif Imam Dr Saleh bin Abdullah Al-Humaid.

Speaking on behalf of the Ulema in attendance, he said the convening of this event in Saudi Arabia was part of the interest the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Crown Prince accord to promoting peace and security across the Muslim Ummah.

Muslim scholars have the duty to foster tolerance and cohabitation among Muslims, he stressed, expressing hope that discussions during the Conference will be conducive to peace and security in Afghanistan.

The two-day conference features two plenary sessions, one on “Reconciliation in Islam: Role of Ulema in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan” and the other themed “Islam’s position on terrorism and violent extremism”.

Deliberations will be concluded in Makkah-based Guest Palace, on July 11, with the adoption of Makkah Declaration on Consolidating Peace and Security in Afghanistan”.