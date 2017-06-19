ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation
(OIC) has condemned the continued and alarming use of violence by the
Indian security forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir against the
innocent civilians.
According to a press release issued here Monday, OIC Secretary
General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed his sorrow over the
recent incidents, resulting in the death and injury of several
Kashmiris.
He condemned the continued use of force by the Indian security
forces and called upon India to immediately stop these excessive
acts of systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people.
The Secretary General noted that the Kashmiris remain victims
of the denial of their inalienable rights to self-determination
and have been suffering from the non-implementation of the relevant Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.
Dr. Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s principled position in
supporting of the Kashmiris for their just struggle for their
right of self-determination.
OIC Secretary General condemns continued violence against Kashmiris
ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation