OIC resolution on Kashmir embarrasses flattered India

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):The strongly worded resolution by the OIC’s ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi condemning state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) brought embarrassment and a setback to the anti-Pakistan agenda of Narendra Modi’s government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s dream of getting into 57-Muslim nations body using backdoor fell flat when the OIC exposed jingoistic Indian face to the world just a day after its foreign minister Sushma Swaraj addressed its plenary as ‘guest of honour’.

The BJP government fell in another quagmire as it had already been facing the mounting criticism over the failure to prove its claims of a surgical strike inside Pakistan and further embarrassment by Pakistan’s befitting military action resulting into the downing of its two aircraft and arrest of a pilot.

India had termed the invitation to Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers a great diplomatic success which proved otherwise at the end.