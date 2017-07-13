OIC organizing forum on Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): The Organization of Islamic

Cooperation (OIC) is co-organizing a forum in London from Saturday

for media experts and civil society representatives to explore

mechanisms for countering Islamophobia.

The experts will look at the phenomenon of Islamophobia from

a legal and human rights perspective and how it is covered and

handled or promoted in the media as well as the role of civil

society organizations in addressing racial discrimination, hatred

and denigration of religions.

According to OIC Jeddah office news release, the forum is

being co-organized with the Islamic Educational, Scientific and

Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and hosted by the Islamic Cultural

Center in London.

“This forum is being held in implementation of the updated OIC

anti-Islamophobia Media Strategy and its mechanisms, which was

adopted by the 11th session of the OIC Ministers of Information

Conference held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 21, 2016,” said

Maha Akeel, Director of Information and Communication at the OIC.

The OIC Media Strategy in Countering Islamophobia consists of

short, medium and long term objectives that include focusing on

interaction with media outlets, academicians and experts on various

related topics; producing content, publications and media literacy

programs; engaging with western governments in creating awareness;

and supporting efforts by Muslim civil societies in the west and

involving them in the elaboration of plans and programs to counter

Islamophobia.

“No doubt that there is a rise in Islamophobia in the west,

which is indicated in the latest OIC Islamophobia Observatory

report, and there is usually a spike in hate crimes against Muslims

following terrorist acts perpetrated by a Muslim,” said Ms Akeel.

“The forum will look at the role of the media and civil

society in countering Islamophobia from a legal and human rights

perspective because we cannot talk about the role of the media

without discussing freedom of the press and freedom of expression as

fundamental human rights,” she said.

“When talking about the role of the media it is within the

framework of its responsibility in the proliferation of stereotypes

and its ethical and professional standards in covering and handling

Islamophobic acts,” she added.

The two-day event will conclude with recommendations and some

possible projects for implementation.