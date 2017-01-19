OIC CFM calls for the restoration of the rights of the Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): The Council of Foreign Ministers

(CFM) of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), Thursday called

for restoration of rights of the Rohingya Muslims as citizens of

Myanmar and for the Myanmar Government to provide them with their fundamental rights and to address the root causes of conflict.

According to a message received here, the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar, Kuala Lumpur ( Malaysia) in its resolution and the ensuing Final Communique, termed the plight of the Rohingya people in Myanmar as a crisis of unprecedented proportions and expressed

concern over the continued acts of repression, discrimination

and violence against the Rohingyas.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz

led the Pakistani delegation at the Session, which concluded by

adopting a Resolution and a Final Communique.

The resolution also called for the immediate involvement of

the Muslim countries as well as the rest of the International

community to intervene more proactively, including

through humanitarian assistance, and pressurize the Government of

Myanmar to initiate a process of reconciliation. In this context,

a high level OIC delegation’s visit to Myanmar should be

considered a priority.

In his statement at the Session, Sartaj Aziz welcomed democratic transition in Myanmar and appreciated setting up of Advisory

Commission on Rakhine State by the Government of Myanmar

in collaboration with the Kofi Annan Foundation to improve the

welfare of all people in Rakhine state.

He urged the Government of Myanmar in the spirit of

transparency related to Rohingya Muslims, to allow media

access and distribution of humanitarian aid in areas affected by

the recent spate of violence and to cooperate with the OIC

for humanitarian assistance to affected areas.

While reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to

the Muslim populations under distress like Jammu and Kashmir

and Palestine, the Advisor reminded that Pakistan had repeatedly

voiced its concern in the case of Rohingya Muslims at

various international forums.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan had also graciously announced humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas in the form of rice worth

US$ 5 million, he added.

In his keynote address to the participants of the

Extraordinary Session, the Prime Minister Najib Bin Tun Razak

of Malaysia thanked the OIC member countries for their participation

in this meeting and stressed upon the Muslim countries to take

serious steps for the resolution of the issue of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar.

He indicated that the issue was no more a domestic issue of

Myanmar and that it transcended international borders. He urged the Government of Mynamar to respect international law and its

own traditions and to accept the Rohingyas as legal populace

of Myanmar.