OIC CFM calls for the restoration of the rights of the Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): The Council of Foreign Ministers
(CFM) of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), Thursday called
for restoration of rights of the Rohingya Muslims as citizens of
Myanmar and for the Myanmar Government to provide them with their fundamental rights and to address the root causes of conflict.
According to a message received here, the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar, Kuala Lumpur ( Malaysia) in its resolution and the ensuing Final Communique, termed the plight of the Rohingya people in Myanmar as a crisis of unprecedented proportions and expressed
concern over the continued acts of repression, discrimination
and violence against the Rohingyas.
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz
led the Pakistani delegation at the Session, which concluded by
adopting a Resolution and a Final Communique.
The resolution also called for the immediate involvement of
the Muslim countries as well as the rest of the International
community to intervene more proactively, including
through humanitarian assistance, and pressurize the Government of
Myanmar to initiate a process of reconciliation. In this context,
a high level OIC delegation’s visit to Myanmar should be
considered a priority.
In his statement at the Session, Sartaj Aziz welcomed democratic transition in Myanmar and appreciated setting up of Advisory
Commission on Rakhine State by the Government of Myanmar
in collaboration with the Kofi Annan Foundation to improve the
welfare of all people in Rakhine state.
He urged the Government of Myanmar in the spirit of
transparency related to Rohingya Muslims, to allow media
access and distribution of humanitarian aid in areas affected by
the recent spate of violence and to cooperate with the OIC
for humanitarian assistance to affected areas.
While reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to
the Muslim populations under distress like Jammu and Kashmir
and Palestine, the Advisor reminded that Pakistan had repeatedly
voiced its concern in the case of Rohingya Muslims at
various international forums.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan had also graciously announced humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas in the form of rice worth
US$ 5 million, he added.
In his keynote address to the participants of the
Extraordinary Session, the Prime Minister Najib Bin Tun Razak
of Malaysia thanked the OIC member countries for their participation
in this meeting and stressed upon the Muslim countries to take
serious steps for the resolution of the issue of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar.
He indicated that the issue was no more a domestic issue of
Myanmar and that it transcended international borders. He urged the Government of Mynamar to respect international law and its
own traditions and to accept the Rohingyas as legal populace
of Myanmar.
OIC CFM calls for the restoration of the rights of the Rohingya Muslims
