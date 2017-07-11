OIC calls upon India, UN to implement Security Council’s resolutions on IoK

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): The 44th session of Organization of Islamic

Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Abidjan, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, on July 10-11, 2017, condemned the state terrorism in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and called upon India to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on IoK.

The council also called upon the United Nations and the International

Community to play their due role in stopping the continuing bloodshed in IoK and for the implementation of the UN Security Council’s Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, which guarantee Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through a UN supervised plebiscite, a press release issued here on Tuesday said.

The resolution, adopted unanimously by the 56 member council, noted

that Jammu and Kashmir remains the core dispute between India and Pakistan, and its early resolution is imperative for bringing peace to South Asia.

The council expressed its support to the widespread indigenous

movement of the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir for their promised right to self-determination and observed that the just struggle of Kashmiris cannot be equated with terrorism.

It deplored the continued use of live ammunition and pellet guns by

Indian forces causing mass blinding and killings of innocent Kashmiris.

The Foreign Ministers condemned India for illegal detention of

Kashmiris and incarceration of Hurriyat leaders.

They paid rich tributes to the Kashmiris for the heroic struggle for the

realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

They also noted with deep concern the Indian attempts to bring

demographic changes in IoK in violation of its obligations under UN resolutions and international law.

The Foreign Ministers of the Muslim Ummah urged India to immediately

stop the human rights violations in IoK and resolve the long-standing dispute by implementing the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.