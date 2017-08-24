OGDCL, PPL spend Rs 9.7 bln on welfare schemes

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Oil and Gas Development Company

Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) have spent over

Rs 9.7 billion on social welfare schemes in respective operational areas during the last six years.

“Although, there is no provision in Petroleum Concession Agreements,

policies and rules that E&P companies will spend a specified amount of

income on development of their operational areas, but OGDCL and PPL have spent an amount of Rs 4,928 million and 4,784 million respectively during the period from January 1, 2012 to June 30, 2017 on social welfare schemes,” official sources told APP Thursday.

Answering a question, they said the government had recovered

outstanding payments amounting to Rs 4.7 billion from different oil and gas

Exploration and Production (E&P) companies on account of production

bonus, social welfare funds and marine research fee during the last four

years.

In a bid to restore confidence of locals in exploration activity areas, the Petroleum

division recovered Rs 1639.23 million production bonus, Rs 1988.25 million social

welfare funds and Rs 1100.51 million marine research fee from the E&P companies.

“An amount of Rs 4727.99 million has been recovered and deposited

in accounts of concerned DCOs of oil and gas producing districts for carrying out welfare

schemes for locals,” they said.

Facilities like health, education, water supply, improved drainage and

sewerage system are provided to locals in oil and gas producing Tehsils and

Districts across the country, the sources said.

The Division has recently revised the social welfare guidelines, under

which welfare schemes would be based on the requirement of areas and

identified by concerned MNAs of districts in consultation with representatives of local

bodies or local administration.

They informed that E&P companies would open a joint bank account

with District Coordination Officers (DCOs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs)

concerned and deposit the social welfare contribution fund within one month

of signing Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA) and subsequently by

January 31 every year.

“The DCOs/Dcs and E&P companies will sign cheques within a week

after receiving complete requisition from the concerned agency,” they said

adding that MNAs and other concerned would get input of locals in welfare

schemes, make publicity of development projects and ensure their timely

completion besides holding public hearings in project areas.

The sources said the companies would provide audit certificate

annually from their statutory auditors that the due amount of social welfare

obligation had been discharged by transferring to the joint account as per

PCA and social welfare guidelines.

The sources said provincial governments would send a report in

respect of completed schemes to Federal and Provincial Ombudsmen and the

Human Rights Cell of Supreme Court twice in a year – by end of July and

January each year.

On completion of the work, a prescribed ‘completion certificate’ would

be issued by concerned DCOs/Dcs within 30 days, while annual progress

report of the previous calendar would be forwarded to the Ministry by March

31.