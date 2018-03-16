OGDCL makes five discoveries in 2016-17, working to drill 28 wells this year

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has drilled 22 wells including 12 exploratory/appraisal and ten developmental during the last fiscal year, besides injecting approximately 1,337,395 barrels crude oil and 9,348 mmcf gas in its pool from 18 new wells.

“This year, the company has set a target to drill around 28 wells, out of which 17 are exploratory and 10 are developmental including a Shale gas and oil. The company is confident to meet the target,” official sources told APP.

Besides, it has set a target to drill around 28 oil and gas wells during the current fiscal year, and in the first quarter it has injected five new wells producing 4,133 barrels crude oil and 891 mmcf gas in its production gathering system, they said.

The company, the sources said, being cognizant of the country’s increasing energy demand, in the first quarter of year 2017-18 has added production of five newly operated wells namely Pakhro-I, Dachrapur-3, Chanda-4 and Qadirpur-58 and HRL-12 in the system.

They said the OGDCL’s crude oil production had reached 42,529 barrels per day (bpd) in first quarter as compared to the same period of the corresponding year 2016-17, showing 6 percent growth.

Similarly, production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed 73 percent surge during the period under review. The production has increased from 342 tons per day (tpd) to 590 tpd, the sources added.

The company drilled two new development wells namely Mela-6 and Qadirpur HRL-14, while it made two oil and gas discoveries in districts Sukkur and Hyderabad of the Sindh province.

Replying to a question, they said the company in an effort to explore new oil and gas reserves continued with its seismic data activities and acquired 181 sq. km of 3D and 49 Line Km of 2D seismic data during the period.