OGDCL injects five new oil, gas wells in production gathering system

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has injected five new oil and gas wells, producing 4,133 barrels crude oil and 891 mmcf gas, in its production gathering system during first quarter of the current fiscal year.

“The company, being cognizant of the country’s increasing energy demand, added production of five newly operated wells namely Pakhro-I, Dachrapur-3, Chanda-4 and Qadirpur-58 and HRL-12 in the system,” official sources told APP.

They said the OGDCL’s crude oil production had reached 42,529 barrels per day (bpd) in first quarter as compared to the same period of the corresponding year 2016-17, showing 6 percent growth.

Similarly, production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed 73 percent surge during the period under review. The production has increased from 342 tons per day (tpd) to 590 tpd, the sources added.

The company drilled two new development wells namely Mela-6 and Qadirpur HRL-14, while it made two oil and gas discoveries in districts Sukkur and Hyderabad of the Sindh province.

Replying to a question, they said the company in an effort to explore new oil and gas reserves continued with its seismic data activities and acquired 181 sq. km of 3D and 49 Line Km of 2D seismic data during the period.

In order to arrest natural decline and revive production from mature wells, they sources informed that the OGDCL carried out successful work-over jobs at wells including Kunnar-10 and Pasakhi-7.

Answering a question, they said the company earned Rs 17.009 billion profit as compared to Rs 14.631 billion in same period of the last year.